CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NY

Greenville nets second half game-winner against Mechanicville

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IawIY_0cjm9JtX00

Colonie, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Section 2 Class B boys soccer title Monday evening at Colonie featured the top two seeds in the section, Mechanicville and Greenville, and the Red Raiders and Spartans showed why they were the top two seeds in a heavyweight tilt.

Caponera’s late goal helps OESJ grab Class D title

Midway through the first half, The Spartans’ Liam Bowden let one rip from outside the box and it ricocheted off a defenders’ head and into the net to give Greenville a 1-0 lead.

The Red Raiders responded not long after that. Colin McNutt got his foot on a deep pass into the box to beat the keeper and tie the game at one before halftime.

Makhatadze manufactures goals for Shen in sectional title win over CBA

Bowden once again had a hand in the go ahead goal for the Spartans. His free kick found the foot of Jack Motta in the box who redirected it past the keeper to give Greenville a 2-1 lead that they’d keep for good in a sectional championship win.

“Out of ten games, five and five,” Motta said. “These are two really good teams that worked really hard. I mean I know I can speak for us, I can’t really speak for them but you can see they worked hard.”

Firewolves’ Kyle McClancey credits Scott Marr for Albany lacrosse boom

“They sprinted for every ball,” Motta said. “They just worked their butts off and did amazing. Bounces happen. You can never say it was lucky for one team, lucky for another because it finds a way to even itself out.”

“This game was even until that end and they worked hard, and I think we just worked a little harder,” Motta said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Mofor Leads Great Danes to 20-7 Win Over UNH; Defense Forces Four Turnovers

The University at Albany football team picked up its first win of the 2021 season Saturday afternoon behind a stellar performance from running back Karl Mofor matched with a strong showing from the defense. Mofor finished the day with two scores and 222 yards on the ground to lead the UAlbany offense, which only attempted 13 passes the entire game. The defense forced four UNH turnovers (three interceptions, fumble recovery) to give the Great Danes a 38:49 to 21:11 advantage in time of possession.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Mechanicville, NY
Colonie, NY
Sports
City
Greenville, NY
Mechanicville, NY
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Jaguars

The Bills are back in the Sunshine State, this time to take on 2021’s #1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday is the 18th meeting between the two teams, and the first since November of 2018, in which the Bills won 24-21. Following a win last Sunday over the Dolphins where the […]
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy