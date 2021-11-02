Greenville nets second half game-winner against Mechanicville

Colonie, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Section 2 Class B boys soccer title Monday evening at Colonie featured the top two seeds in the section, Mechanicville and Greenville, and the Red Raiders and Spartans showed why they were the top two seeds in a heavyweight tilt.

Midway through the first half, The Spartans’ Liam Bowden let one rip from outside the box and it ricocheted off a defenders’ head and into the net to give Greenville a 1-0 lead.

The Red Raiders responded not long after that. Colin McNutt got his foot on a deep pass into the box to beat the keeper and tie the game at one before halftime.

Bowden once again had a hand in the go ahead goal for the Spartans. His free kick found the foot of Jack Motta in the box who redirected it past the keeper to give Greenville a 2-1 lead that they’d keep for good in a sectional championship win.

“Out of ten games, five and five,” Motta said. “These are two really good teams that worked really hard. I mean I know I can speak for us, I can’t really speak for them but you can see they worked hard.”

“They sprinted for every ball,” Motta said. “They just worked their butts off and did amazing. Bounces happen. You can never say it was lucky for one team, lucky for another because it finds a way to even itself out.”

“This game was even until that end and they worked hard, and I think we just worked a little harder,” Motta said.

