CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Aussie dollar softer after RBA drops yield control

By Paulina Duran
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar fell on Tuesday after the central bank dropped a commitment to keep yields on its April 2024 target bond at 0.1%, signalling an earlier than previously expected rise in cash rates.

The move, which also drove gains in short-term bonds and dragged the New Zealand dollar slightly lower, shows the market was betting on a higher concession from the dovish central bank, strategists said.

The Aussie was 0.25% lower at $0.75 shortly after the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy statement, well within its two-week range.

The kiwi also moved 0.1% lower to $0.7172.

The RBA said the decision to discontinue the yield target reflected an improvement in the Australian economy and the recent surprisingly high reading for third-quarter inflation.

It would, however, continue to buy government bonds at a pace of A$4 billion ($3.00 billion) a week until at least mid-2022 and emphasised that inflation was still too low.

The central bank had already given up any pretence of defending the bond target as yields flew to 0.73% after the market suffered one of its worst monthly drubbings in decades.

“The market was pricing way more,” said GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said.

“It’s the minimum possible removal of monetary accommodation in the wake of last week’s inflation numbers. It’s not an abrupt change tack from the RBA at all.”

Bond markets moved higher following the RBA’s statement, particularly in the front end of the curve. Australian 3-year benchmark bond yields were 6 basis points lower at 0.98%, compared with its recent 1.267% high on Oct. 29.

Australian 10-year bonds also pared back earlier losses to push yields to 1.958%, compared with 1.49% a month ago.

“The Board is prepared to be patient, with the central forecast being for underlying inflation to be no higher than 2.5% at the end of 2023 and for only a gradual increase in wages growth,” Governor Philip Lowe said in the brief statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slips for third day ahead of U.S., China inflation data

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday, as foreign and retail investors offloaded risk assets ahead of inflation data release from both China and the United States. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 1.54 points, or 0.05%, to 2,958.66 by 0157 GMT, extending losses to a third straight session. It fell 0.31% on Monday. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.42%, while peer SK Hynix added 0.93%. Battery maker LG Chem and platform company Kakao slipped 1.04% and 0.40%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 65.6 billion won ($55.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,178.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.39% higher than its previous close at 1,183.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.1 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,179.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 108.62. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.922%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.311%. ($1 = 1,181.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Government Bonds#Australian Economy#Inflation#Aussie#Gsfm
Reuters

Philippines economic recovery from pandemic loses momentum in Q3

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ annual economic growth slowed in the third quarter as renewed COVID-19 restrictions crimped demand, giving the central bank more reason to keep interest rates at a record low for a while. Although the Southeast Asian economy had recovered from five straight quarters of contraction in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar wavers with inflation looming as next test for rates

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered a little below the year's peaks on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies scaled records, as inflation numbers loom as the next test of traders' thinking on the outlook for interest rates. Price data, due from both China and the United States on Wednesday, could...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's NAB sees profit leap past estimates, but warns on margin pressures

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) on Tuesday beat earnings estimates as lower pandemic-related provisions helped profit jump more than three-quarters, but at the same time flagged continuing pressure on lending margins and its shares slid. Australia's second-largest lender posted above-average growth in home and business lending,...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

US Dollar Soars on Higher Yields and Bank of England No-Go. Where to for USD?

US Dollar, Bank of England, Treasuries, OPEC+, Crude Oil, Japan - Talking Points. USD moved up as bond markets reeled from Bank of England inaction. OPEC+ stuck to plan and disregarded political pressure to up production. Asian markets digested overnight moves.Will USD uptrend continue?. The US Dollar rallied in the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
actionforex.com

Yen and Franc Strong on Falling Global Yields, Dollar Looks into NFP

Yen and Swiss Franc are currently the strongest ones for the week and remain generally firm. Falling global benchmark treasury yields seem to be supporting both “safe-haven” currencies. Germany 10-year bund yield is back below -0.22, UK 10-year gilt yield is below 0.95 while Japan 10-year JGB yield is back at 0.07. Aussie is worst performing one for the week, followed by Sterling, as selloff continued after their respective central bank meeting. Dollar is firm but needs guidance from non-farm payroll report for taking up a more committed direction.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes RBA Monetary Policy Statement

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Oil Prices Talking Points. Australian Dollar eyes RBA monetary policy statement. Oil prices continue to drop after OPEC stays on course. AUD/USD may target 50-day SMA if weakness persists. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets are set to move higher after a rosy Wall Street session overnight....
ECONOMY
investing.com

Australia Yields Tumble After BOE Surprise Bolsters RBA’s Stance

(Bloomberg) -- Australian sovereign bond yields dropped to the lowest in more than a week after the Bank of England joined a global push back against traders betting on aggressive rate hikes by holding interest rates unchanged. Australia’s 10-year yield fell as much as 8 basis points to 1.76%, the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

New Zealand Dollar Pulled Down By Aussie

The New Zealand dollar is sharply lower in the Tuesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7102, down 1.07% on the day. The New Zealand dollar has taken a nasty spill on Tuesday. With no significant events to speak of out of New Zealand or the US, the slide appears to be a result of the Australian dollar’s woes today, as AUD/USD has dropped 1.2% today.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Holds Firm But Yields Slip Ahead Of Fed Decision

Bond yields pressured amid risk of Fed following RBA in pushing back on early rate hike. Softer start for stocks after Wall Street notches up another record close. Aussie and kiwi recoup losses but pound mired in BoE uncertainty. Oil skids on inventories build-up, mounting pressure on OPEC. Bond markets...
BUSINESS
investing.com

The Aussie Dollar Dives Following RBA's More Dovish Tone

Investing.com — The Australian dollar took a plunge on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia took on a more dovish tone than expected. The currency started its decline after the RBA's meeting, where it did not pivot to the hawkish stance that many analysts and traders had predicted. The...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Australian Dollar Slides after RBA

The Australian dollar has posted sharp losses in response to the RBA policy decision earlier on Tuesday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7463, down 0.78% on the day. The Australian dollar took a tumble after the RBA policy meeting. The markets reacted sharply after the RBA formally abandoned its yield curve control of targeting the April 2024 Australian Commonwealth Government bond at 0.10%. The bank essentially threw in the towel on yield curve control last week, and the yield surged as high as 0.75% last week. The RBA maintained the cash rate at 0.10% for a 12th straight month, and QE purchases of AD 4 billion/week will be kept until at least February 2o22.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Australian dollar thrashed as RBA pops inflation bubble

Markit’s final Oct. Eurozone PMI was marked down slightly, to 58.3 from 58.3, with further emphasis on production activity being hampered by extreme supply and cost constraints. Event Outlook. Aust: In September, dwelling approvals are expected to fall 8% as August’s gain from high-rise approvals reverses and HomeBuilder activity continues...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australian shares end lower after RBA decision; miners, banks drag

* RBA keeps rates at record low, drops yield control. * Insurance Australia down 7% after flagging higher costs (Updates to close) Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by banking heavyweights and miners, after the central bank abandoned an ultra-low target for bond yields and opened the door for an earlier interest rate hike.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Aussie Tumbles after RBA, Yen Staging a Rebound

Australia Dollar tumbles broadly today as markets are dissatisfied with RBA’s dovish stance, even though yield curve control is abandoned. Commodity currencies are also trading generally lower. On the other hand, Yen is staging a strong rebound after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he’s keeping an eye on the weakening exchange rate. The move is also accompanied by pull back in both Nikkei and benchmark JFB yield. Dollar and Euro are also trading mildly firmer.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy