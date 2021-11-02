Halloween Parade

Hendersonville once again hosts its Home for the Holidays celebrations offering activities and attractions throughout the season. Festivities begin with a Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival at the historic courthouse on Main Street on Friday, November 26, from 5:30–8 p.m. Christmas songs are led by Laura Laughter and Tim Levene, and hot drinks and treats are available for purchase. Attendees can enjoy shopping and a countdown to Santa’s arrival to light up Main Street. Lights come on at dusk followed by free visits with Santa and carriage rides available through Carolina Horse & Carriage.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO