Halloween Parade

The Anna Maria Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization held its annual fall festival to fundraise for school programs Oct. 23. The previous year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year students, teachers and parents were able to participate in a parade from Roser Church to the Center of Anna Maria Island, where the PTO provided games, rides and events for children and parents.
The annual Carthage and Gordonsville Christmas parades are nearing. The Carthage parade is held each year the first Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday. This year the parade will be held on November 28, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Events associated with the parade could also be scheduled as the parade date nears. Last year, only the parade and children visiting with Santa were held because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Celebrate the Holidays in Downtown Placerville with Events All Season Long. It was here that Thomas Kinkade got his inspiration for his “Hometown Memories”. Every shop and restaurant in this has something unique and different and the holidays are the perfect time to enjoy the small-town charm. Downtown merchants wish...
Mowrystown will ring in the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 19 followed by its annual Christmas parade and holiday craft fair and bazaar, both on Dec. 4. The tree lighting will take place across from the post office at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and the community is asked to take part in a fairly new tradition. The event is sponsored by the Mowrystown Lions Club.
The Clarke-Washington Counties Fair offered lots of fun and excitement for area residents. The fair began last Friday and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 6. Below: Tuesday, Nov. 2 was Special Needs Day at the fair with members of the Interact Club and other volunteers assisting with rides.
After a year’s pandemic hiatus, Morristown’s Pumpkin Illumination returned on Sunday for its 11th season around the Vail Mansion reflecting pool, courtesy of Morris Arts. It seemed like everyone in town came out to show off their pumpkin creations and take part in arts and crafts. Pumpkin Illumination 2021 slideshow...
It took Laura Lawrence only about 10 minutes to staple together a deck of cards and fashion them into a collar fit for a queen — the Queen of Hearts, that is. With a gold crown and flouncy red skirt, Lawrence’s costume was completed by a bloodied card sticking from her right eyebrow.
AAF (American Advertising Federation) of Central Minnesota, along with Milk + Honey Ciders and Bri's Lodge will be hosting a Friendsgiving Food Truck Festival on November 14th from 12 PM to 5 PM at Milk + Honey in St. Joseph. This event is FREE but we will be accepting free-will donations to Bri's Lodge/What Would Bri Do, a local non-profit in memory of BriAnna Kruzel working to create a grief lodge in Central Minnesota. Family-friendly event with food trucks, live music, hard cider, and more!
Grand Rapids — Students and staff from Stocking and Sibley Elementary schools enjoyed some neighborhood trick-or-treating on their parade routes Friday. “This has been a big deal at Stocking for many years, so we are so excited to get back to it,” said KSSN Community School Coordinator Cheyenne Buelterman-Fernandez. “We go all out for Halloween at Stocking!”
ROBERTSDALE — Seniors at the George P. Thames Adult Activity Center in Robertsdale celebrated Halloween a little early with a potluck lunch on Friday, Oct. 29. Some seniors came dressed in costume, while others were dressed in the spirit of fall. Winners of the costume contest were Raggedy Ann, Reta Dressler, first place; Minnie Mouse, Martha Dunn, second; and Spider Lady, Sandy Stillman, third.
Janet Berg of Chino, who founded the BOBie cycling group in 2011 with her husband Keith Berg, describes what it was like to get back on her bicycle and haunt the neighborhoods with a decorated caravan of fellow cyclists on Saturday, Oct. 30. It was a fabulous ride after several...
The annual Festival of Lights will be November 20th in Simpson Park. Festival of Lights Chair Barb Burton says the event begins at 5:00 pm with Santa arriving to help light the park. The event will include complimentary hot chocolate and hot apple cider. There will be horse-drawn sleigh rides...
Folks looking for their first dose of Christmas cheer for this year have great timing — this weekend will be Christmas Open House weekend in downtown Paris. The Downtown Unwrapped program from the Downtown Paris Association kicks off with the open house, where the public will be able to browse through downtown stores, all decked out for the upcoming holiday season, during extended hours throughout the weekend.
Local veterans are ready to commemorate Veterans Day with a parade, ceremony and reception in Nogales. In a news release, organizers said events planned by the American Legion Ridge-Igo Post 23 and Santa Cruz County Veterans of Foreign Wars will kick off at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, when parade participants assemble in front of the U. S. Post Office on Morley Avenue.
Hendersonville once again hosts its Home for the Holidays celebrations offering activities and attractions throughout the season. Festivities begin with a Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival at the historic courthouse on Main Street on Friday, November 26, from 5:30–8 p.m. Christmas songs are led by Laura Laughter and Tim Levene, and hot drinks and treats are available for purchase. Attendees can enjoy shopping and a countdown to Santa’s arrival to light up Main Street. Lights come on at dusk followed by free visits with Santa and carriage rides available through Carolina Horse & Carriage.
GLOVERSVILLE — On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at 6:30 p.m., Johnstown resident Tom Farnan will provide a glimpse into his family’s connections with the Saratoga Battlefield and other 20th century wars. The Fulton County Historical Society will also honor two deceased soldiers of World War I who fought with the local 27th Division.
The City of Council Bluffs is hosting Winterfest at Bayliss Park on Friday, November 19, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Once again, the City of Council Bluffs is partnering with The Council Bluffs Public Library, The 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum, and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) to deliver this Council Bluffs holiday tradition.
Fredonia Activities Committee officials have released details about Fredonia’s annual Christmas Parade. The parade will be on Dec. 3 at 6 pm. The grand marshal nominations are due on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The committee decided to incorporate a “What Christmas Means to Me” theme, “So everyone get your ideas and...
EVART — Gerald and Marjorie Selbee of Evart will be celebrating 65 years of marriage on Sunday, Nov. 7. Together, the retired Corner Store owners, have raised six children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren into this world. To celebrate 65 years together, the Selbees will be having a private celebration...
Comments / 0