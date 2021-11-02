CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude oil futures extend gains as supply remains tight ahead of OPEC+ meet

By Andrew Toh
 7 days ago

Crude oil futures extended gains in mid-morning trade in Asia Nov. 2 after a bullish overnight session, as supply remained tight amid ongoing outages in Africa and ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11:10...

