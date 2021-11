A former college professor in Texas has sued her ex-employer for allegedly violating her First Amendment rights by firing her in retaliation for criticising former Vice President Mike Pence and university officials on her personal Twitter account.Now-former history professor Lora Burnett was terminated from Collin College earlier this year after she chronicled her frustrations with the university’s Covid-19 policies and handling of free-speech issues on campus, according to the lawsuit.The posts were sent on her “personal device, outside the classroom, and on her own time”, according to the lawsuit. “The tweets were unrelated to, and did not affect, her...

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO