WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say the hallways of Valley High School became a place of horrific bullying for one student. Isaiah Parks may have been born with a hole in his heart, but his mother said it was a heart always full of love. “He was the most sweetest, kind, caring person you could ever meet. He had a heart of gold,” said Devon Schulz, Isaiah’s mom. (Photo Credit: KDKA) That is what makes what allegedly happened to Parks at Valley High School during the last weeks of his short life further hurt his mom’s already broken heart. Confused and sad, Parks told...

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO