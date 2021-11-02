CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Times and Democrat
 7 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2021. There are 59 days left in the year. On Nov. 2, 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev, became the first residents of the international space station. On this date. In 1783,...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What Was Colin Powell’s Net Worth Upon His Death?

Many of the nation’s leaders, including several former presidents, paid tribute upon hearing the news of retired general Colin Powell’s death on Oct.18, 2021. Decorated many times over with prestigious accolades for his military and public service, Powell passed away from COVID-19 complications exacerbated by cancer. Article continues below advertisement.
POLITICS
Telegraph

She's been Vice President for a year – so where exactly has Kamala Harris gone?

The historic nature of Kamala Harris’s election as the first female vice president of the United States seemed to creep up quietly, around election day last November; when the inauguration followed a few weeks later, the new Veep was to have her day in the sun. Resplendent in suffragette purple, Harris drew every eye at the ceremony, Biden relegated to the role of supporting actor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Georgia State
AOL Corp

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
POTUS
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses QAnoners Who Waited Hours for JFK Jr.

“You know, the country is getting crazier by the minute,” Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday night. He could have been referring to any number of ridiculous developments, but he specifically wanted to talk about hundreds of “QAnon nuts” who gathered in Dallas, Texas, to “witness the triumphant return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who you may recall is dead.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marisol Nichols
Person
Stefanie Powers
Person
Reshma Shetty
Person
Sergei Krikalev
Person
Peter Mullan
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Sean Kanan
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Kurt Elling
Person
Nelly
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#American#Russian#Farewell#Republicans#Congress#The Chicago Cubs#The Cleveland Indians#Rock
Only In Kentucky

An Abandoned Ship That Once Welcomed Madonna Has Sat In A Kentucky Creek For Over 30 Years

There is a place in Kentucky that’s a haunting a reminder of the cruel passage of time. In a creek in Petersburg, Kentucky, the USS Sachem has sat abandoned for over 30 years. Once a majestic tourist boat, proud vessel in the U.S. Navy, and even a backdrop for a Madonna video, this abandoned ghost ship […] The post An Abandoned Ship That Once Welcomed Madonna Has Sat In A Kentucky Creek For Over 30 Years appeared first on Only In Your State.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia

Comments / 0

Community Policy