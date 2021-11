Damian Lillard has been on a shooting slump through the first four games of the 2020-21 season. The six-time All-Star, known for erupting for huge scoring nights, has not even scored over 20 points yet. His frigid shooting numbers— only 24 made field goals in 72 total attempts — haven’t at all doomed the Portland Trail Blazers, who are 2-2 so far, but the lack of production is surprising coming from one of the NBA’s most dangerous scorers.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO