HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s professional firefighters were busy in the community Monday during ‘Operation Warm:’ an initiative that provides coats to children at local schools. This year’s distribution marks the ninth year that the Hagerstown Professional Firefighters have conducted this program, which accounts for almost 2,000 new coats having been provided for elementary students in Hagerstown, Maryland. Operation Warm is fully funded by the professional […]

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO