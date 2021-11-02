Zack Scott will not remain with Mets organization after DWI trial: reports

Zack Scott’s time with the New York Mets appears to be over, according to multiple media reports.

SNY’s Andy Martino was the first to break the news late Monday night that, according to league sources, Scott, who was arrested for suspicion of DWI on Aug. 31 and placed on administrative leave, will “no longer be part of the organization.”

Furthermore, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that the team informed Scott Monday he would not return regardless of the outcome of his trial, set for Dec. 8, after team president and now-acting GM Sandy Alderson had previous said the team would wait until that trial is decided to determine Scott’s fate.

Scott’s trial date is roughly one year after the Mets hired him as a senior vice president and assistant general manager after 17 years in the Boston Red Sox front office. He was promoted to acting GM in January when Jared Porter was fired amidst sexual misconduct allegations in his past, just 37 days after Porter was hired by the Mets, and oversaw operations until he was placed on administrative leave shortly after his arrest.

