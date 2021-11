A Republican congressman from Arizona shared a bizarre video on Twitter in which his face and those of several other far-right members of the House are edited into the opening credits of the Netflix anime Attack on Titan and depicted killing a giant monster with the face of Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The reaction on Twitter was a mix of confusion and anger from Democrats, with some arguing that he should face repercussions in the House for his conduct.Rep Paul Gosar’s account tweeted the 92-second-long video early on Sunday evening from his official congressional account, captioning the clip: “Any anime fans...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO