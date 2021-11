CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As National Farm to School Month concludes, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) jointly announced a new logo for farm to school efforts in the Mountain State. The student-selected logo represents a greater commitment from the WVDA, WVDE and the Farm to School Alliance to expand branding, educational and other outreach efforts in the state. Students from 199 schools participated in the voting process for the new logo.

