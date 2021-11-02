CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Teacher unions aren't to blame for lower test scores

By Editorials
Union Leader
 7 days ago

To the Editor: A recent editorial entitled “Education endangered” attempted to explain the decline in test scores in math and reading. A quote from the editorial, “The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools,...

Anderson Herald Bulletin

Anderson schools, teachers union begin mediation

ANDERSON — While Anderson Community Schools held classes Thursday, bargaining teams from ACS and the Anderson Federation of Teachers began meeting that morning with a state-appointed mediator to continue bargaining. Talks began at 10 a.m. and recessed about 8 p.m., according to Randy Harrison, AFT president. Details of the talks...
ANDERSON, IN
Urban Milwaukee

Teachers Union Tony Evers Flunks Again

[Madison, WI] – Today, failed “education governor” Tony Evers attempted to quietly veto a bipartisan education bill. Senate Bill 454 would have helped educators identify and serve students who are struggling to read, while providing more information to parents. This comes as recent DPI data quantified Evers’ failure to support...
MADISON, WI
Reporter

Letter to editor: Teacher endorsement is a good thing

Last month, the Pennridge United school board candidates, Dawn Curran, Adrienne King, Jeremiah Link, David O’Donnell, and Carolyn Sciarrino, earned the endorsement of the Pennridge Education Association (PEA). This endorsement was criticized by their opponents, who insinuated that the teachers provided it to garner a favorable contract in two years. This anti-teacher rhetoric is gravely insulting to the excellent teachers I’ve entrusted with my children’s education.
Washington Missourian

Union schools look at ‘test to stay’

The Union R-XI School District is working on changes to its COVID-19 quarantine system. The board of education directed Superintendent Dr. Scott Hayes to put together a “test to stay” program that allows students who are exposed to someone with COVID-19 to stay in class if they test negative three times with rapid tests within the first seven days after a close contact. Exposed students also must wear a mask at all times at school and not show COVID-19 symptoms.
UNION, MO
greenwichfreepress.com

LETTER: In Support of Greenwich Teacher Kathleen Beinstein

The Authors: Dr. Meryl Sole is Adjunct Assistant Professor of Music & Music Education at Columbia University Teachers College and Adjunct Professor of Music Education at New York University. She and her husband are Greenwich residents with two daughters in the Greenwich Public Schools. Dr. Danette Littleton is a retired...
GREENWICH, CT
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: ASD should support teachers

As a former teacher and administrator with the Anchorage School District, I am beyond disappointed with the stories about the poor treatment of our teachers and support staff in the negotiations process. Teachers have greater needs for their time than having to demonstrate to show the public the disrespect they are experiencing from the negotiating team and school board members.
Education
coastalpoint.com

Teachers respond to vaccine-or-testing requirement for educators

Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services (DHSS) last week formally issued an emergency regulation requiring educators, school staff, volunteers and contractors working in Delaware schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to undergo weekly testing, beginning Nov. 1. The requirement, which was announced last month, applies to public and private K-12 schools.
EDUCATION
Daily Herald

Lower scores, high absenteeism, more teachers: A first look at how pandemic affected state's students

Preliminary state data released today confirms what many educators and parents predicted about the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 school year, but it's not without hopeful signs. Statewide, chronic absenteeism worsened, fewer students met grade-level expectations in English language arts and mathematics, and the effects of remote learning were hardest on minority students and English language learners, according to preliminary and partial 2021 Illinois Report Card data released Friday morning.
EDUCATION
The State Journal

Letter: Teachers not willing to get vaccinated or adhere to testing should find new careers

I have been reading about these two teachers who feel their freedom is more important than their jobs and for one, I agree with them. But as a parent, we count on teachers to protect our children and when their refusal to get the shot or be tested often, then they need to find new careers where they are not working with children in their care. If they are not willing to do this, then they are not willing to protect the children from a madman going into the classroom and shooting the kids.
HEALTH
coastalpoint.com

LB teacher protests vax-or-test mandate

Jake Buchler is a kindergarten teacher at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View. He has been a teacher within the Indian River School District for six years, the past two spent teaching kindergarteners. He will not declare his vaccine status. Buchler, 30, said he believes in free choice and...
OCEAN VIEW, DE
El Defensor Chieftain

Teachers union critical of superintendent emails

A teacher union representing Socorro educators asked Socorro Superintendent Ron Hendrix to take corrective action after sending an all staff email about upcoming elections. Hendrix took the action, sending a follow-up email, but says he did nothing wrong. The union calls the initial email unethical and claims it pressures staff...
SOCORRO, NM
Cullman Times

County schools, credit union recognizing teachers, staff

Beginning this month, Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union is recognizing a Teacher and Staff Member of the Month. “We have so many faculty and staff members who go the extra mile for our students every single day,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent. “We appreciate America’s First Federal Credit Union for helping us recognize both a teacher and a staff member each month.”
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
thewestfieldnews.com

Letter: O’Connor vows to support students, teachers, families

RECOGNIZING TEACHERS FOR THEIR EFFORTS IN EDUCATION. As a member of the Westfield School Committee, I am often reminded of the challenges that teachers in the Westfield Public School (WPS) system face year in and year out, and those challenges seem to grow each year. As we try to emerge from the restrictions and debris of COVID, we are fortunate to have been able to return to in-school learning, while maintaining a virtual learning environment. For students and teachers who have returned to the classroom, safety remains my number one priority, and I have made every effort to help create and maintain safe learning and working environments. For teachers, it will be a year to continue to follow and reinforce safety protocols, to re-establish classroom routines, and to continue to address both social-emotional needs and interrupted learning. This will require a prioritization of strategies, including reconnecting with students and families to help rebuild and maintain the collaborative relationships that has contributed to student success.
WESTFIELD, MA
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Why don’t Utah lawmakers not trust teachers?

In response to: “Teachers angered by Utah lawmakers’ proposal to let parents vet social studies lessons in advance.”. It is upsetting to hear that Utah senators have such little trust in teachers across the state and their ability to educate our children. Bill S.B. 148 ignores the education and training teachers undergo to be objective professionals and undermines the school curriculum approved by the State Board of Education.
UTAH STATE
Lancaster Online

Teachers union does not endorse (letter)

A recent article in LNP | LancasterOnline highlighted the hotly contested school board elections in many districts across Lancaster County (“Tense topics,” Oct 20). The Manheim Central School District has one of those contentious races. Many interested parties have been making their voices known at board meetings and on social media accounts, and are now vying for a formal seat at the table.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

