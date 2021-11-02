Gallery: Elementary Sports League holds championships

Chelan High School was well represented as all-league selections were made for the sports of soccer, volleyball, football and boys and girls cross country. Soccer: Goats Head Coach Amaris Longmire was recognized for her outstanding efforts in leading the girls soccer program and has been named Coach of the Year. The team saw Junior Defender Joslynn Simmons, Junior Midfielder Arden Paglia and Sophomore Midfielder Maya Cowan all named first team. Second team selections went to Senior Keeper Aliyah Finch, Junior Midfielder Kenia Sanchez, Sophomore Defender Madi Barker and Sophomore Forward Jailyn Reinhart.
