CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Gallery: Elementary Sports League holds championships

By Tyler Jackson
lootpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raleigh County Elementary Sports Development league played its championships Monday evening at...

www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citizen Online

Gallery: Auburn, Jordan-Elbridge bands compete at NY championships in Syracuse

The Auburn Vanguard and the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles competed in the state championships for the New York State Field Band Conference in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse Sunday. Auburn finished seventh in the Large School Division 3 competition with Jordan-Elbridge placed sixth in Small School Division 2.
AUBURN, NY
Volante

Cross country takes on Summit League Championship

Coming up Saturday, the USD men’s and women’s cross country teams are competing in their first Summit League Championship since 2019. The USD cross country team didn’t compete in the 2020-21 season due to the season being moved to the spring, which is also during the track and field season. This year, the cross country team returned to a fall season.
SPORTS
presspublications.com

Eagles’ depth translates into league, district championship

Team depth wins championships and the Eastwood girls cross country team proved that at the Northern Buckeye Conference meet.. Woodmore junior Olivia Vogelpohl won the individual race, but the host Eagles took the next five spots to win the team championship. Eastwood girls finished first overall with 20 points, 18...
SPORTS
Macomb Daily

Lutheran North vs. Regina Catholic League volleyball photo gallery

Regina defeated Lutheran North 3-1 in the championship match of the Catholic League Cardinal Division volleyball tournament at University Liggett on Tuesday. Regina won the first set 25-18, Lutheran North the second 25-15, and then the Saddlelites closed the match by winning 25-21 and 25-16.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Hollywood#Volleyball#Basketball#Elementary Sports League#Greater Beckley#Air Strike#Stikers#Gold Division#Bucks#Sharks#The Blue Division
Durango Herald

Bayfield football scores league championship

Bayfield’s football Wolverines wrapped up the Southwest 2A League championship Friday with a resounding 56-18 win at Montezuma-Cortez. Isaac Ross, the leading passer in the league, threw five touchdown passes for Bayfield to bring his season total to 16. James Mars caught three from Ross and a fourth from Deegan Barnes on a halfback pass.
BAYFIELD, CO
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Heads to the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's cross country team will line up alongside seven of its conference foes Saturday morning at the 2021 Ivy League Heptagonal Championship meet at the West Windsor Fields in Princeton, N.J. The Big Green will look to improve on their 2019 finish, where they came...
HANOVER, NH
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Ready for Patriot League Championship Sunday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Following a busy fall schedule, the Lehigh men's cross country team is ready for the culmination on Sunday – the Patriot League Championship, hosted by Lehigh on the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. The 8K race is set to begin at 12 p.m. The Mountain Hawks are coming off a strong eighth-place finish at the Princeton Invitational two weekends ago.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Goshen News

GALLERY: Westview boys soccer wins the Class 1A state championship

The Westview boys soccer team won its first IHSAA state title in program history in style Friday night, beating Providence, 4-2, in overtime on a wet night at Carroll Stadium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis. Here are some of the images from an historic night for the Warriors program.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Finish Fifth At Patriot League Championship

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Competing on its home course, the Lehigh women's cross country team posted a fifth place finish at the Patriot League Championship, Sunday on the Goodman Campus. The Mountain Hawks totaled 160 points, with their top seven runners all finishing between 25th and 50th place. "Honestly, I think...
BETHLEHEM, PA
The 562

VIDEO: Moore League Girls’ Tennis Championships

Millikan Senior Maya Alvarez won the 2021 Moore League singles championship while CAMS pair Jodi Chang and Emma Lim took home the doubles title.For more cove…. Julian A. Lopez has been covering sports for five years. A Long Beach native, he graduated from Arizona State in 2016 with a BA in Journalism and spent the last three years as the sports reporter for the Modesto Bee.
LONG BEACH, CA
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Toyota Series Championship, Pickwick Lake, Day 3 Takeoff

COUNCE, Tenn. – Check out the Top 10 pros and co-anglers as they head out on the final day of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by Guaranteed Rate at Pickwick Lake. With over $200,000 up for grabs on the pro side, the final day is sure to be a good one.
MOTORSPORTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Braves championship gear already at Academy Sports + Outdoor

ATLANTA — By now this kind of thing shouldn't be a big surprise, but yes, there's Braves championship gear out there just waiting to be opened. The Braves have entered Game 5 on Sunday night with a 3-1 lead in the World Series, and are looking to close out the Houston Astros at home and win their first title in 26 years.
ATLANTA, GA
pinedaleroundup.com

Axe throwing league brings unique sport to town

GILLETTE — In small, circular motions, the man polished his blade razor-sharp with a small whetstone before pulling the remainder of his arsenal from a hard plastic carrying case. This man is serious about his axes. Traditionally an activity best enjoyed with a few brews and buds on a night...
GILLETTE, WY
vgchartz.com

An Introduction to the League of Legends World Championships - Article

One of the biggest eSports in the world is Riot Games' League of Legends, and each season culminates in the League of Legends World Championship, which pits the world's best MOBA teams against one another for a top prize of well over $2 million. Let’s take a closer look at the game and its most prestigious tournament.
MLB
lakechelannow.com

CTL Fall Sports All-League Selections Announced

Chelan High School was well represented as all-league selections were made for the sports of soccer, volleyball, football and boys and girls cross country. Soccer: Goats Head Coach Amaris Longmire was recognized for her outstanding efforts in leading the girls soccer program and has been named Coach of the Year. The team saw Junior Defender Joslynn Simmons, Junior Midfielder Arden Paglia and Sophomore Midfielder Maya Cowan all named first team. Second team selections went to Senior Keeper Aliyah Finch, Junior Midfielder Kenia Sanchez, Sophomore Defender Madi Barker and Sophomore Forward Jailyn Reinhart.
CHELAN, WA
chatsports.com

Relive Tuesday's Championship & League One action

And that's just about where we leave you after a fun-packed evening across the Championship and League One. We've got it all to do again tomorrow, mind, with more fixtures to look forward to in the second tier. We'll be back to take you through all the action in just...
SOCCER
Talking Chop

Braves will hold championship parade Friday

The Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions and will be celebrating this Friday with a championship parade. Details are coming Wednesday but you will want to clear your calendars.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy