CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

What is the point of the University's Mask Up campaign?

By Cristobal Spielmann, asst. opinion editor
laloyolan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new campaign has taken over the University's premises, though the urgency for such a campaign at this moment in the pandemic is questionable. It began with a one-minute, unlisted YouTube video from President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. on Oct. 7., explaining the University's new message in order to get everyone...

www.laloyolan.com

Comments / 0

Related
husson.edu

Voting on Husson University’s Campus Up in 2020

BANGOR, MAINE – Today, Husson University reported that student voting on its campus increased by 6.2% during last year’s presidential election, rising to 64.5% in 2020 from a rate of 58.3% in 2016. “While Husson University has no institutional political affiliation, we encourage our students to exercise their right to...
BANGOR, ME
laloyolan.com

COVID-19 vs. Polio

In March of 2021, the University opened its on-campus vaccination center to community members. In the midst of the COVID-19, watching your school transform into a vaccination site might've seemed unprecedented. However, it was not the first time Lions turned to the University to protect themselves against a deadly disease.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Letters#San Antonio#Masking#University#Lmu
ABC4

What’s next for the Dixie State University name change?

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Tech University. That’s the name unanimously approved by the Utah Board of Higher Education for Dixie State University’s new name recommendation. Now it’s up to the state legislature to either approve or deny that name. The controversial process of changing DSU’s name is in the final stages. “The Utah […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
theirregular.com

Universal masking at MSAD #58 schools

SALEM — After meeting protocols, the Oct. 21 MSAD #58 school Board meeting at Mt. Abram HS gymnasium began with public comment. Masking was again the primary topic. Steve Mitman from Strong, Adam Masterman from Freeman Township and Meredith Swallow from Carrabassett Valley all spoke in favor of universal masking, to keep the kids in school, to create a safe environment for teachers and students to reduce the need for quarantining and for the board to put the health and well-being of the students ahead of individual calls for parental choice. Mitman cited that the school’s top music teacher had to resign because of the hazardous environment.
EDUCATION
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
Mic

Bambi has COVID and it's all our fault

This pandemic is really a bummer. It feels like COVID has contaminated everything we hold dear — holidays with the fam, anonymous hookups, and now Bambi. According to a new study, a third of White-tailed deer in Iowa are infected with COVID and experts fear that these friendly forest dwellers in other states probably have it too, the New York Times reported. Because humans. Sigh. Here’s everything we know about why we can’t have nice things or let any other species exist peacefully.
PUBLIC HEALTH
themainewire.com

Stunning new study undercuts the case for vaccine mandates

With President Biden’s federal vaccine mandate and local government employment mandates looming, the future of countless workers is up in the air. Yet new research undercuts the stated justification for these mandates. Big-government politicians claim that vaccine mandates are necessary because unvaccinated individuals are a danger to not just themselves...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho's universities team up on new digital collections library

Libraries at Idaho’s colleges and universities are joining forces to put their digital collections all in one place. The Digital Library of Idaho lets anyone search through nearly 200 collections, like photos from the territorial days in the 19th century or salmon migration reports. Ben Hunter is the dean of...
IDAHO STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viterbo University campaign encourages everyone to ‘not mess up when you dress up’

    LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The slogan of a Viterbo University campaign encourages students and community members to “not mess up when you dress up” for Halloween. The campaign, created by the Identities Project, asks people to put some thought into their Halloween costume and make sure they’re not mocking anyone’s culture, religion, condition or disability. School leaders...
LA CROSSE, WI
laloyolan.com

This week's not-to-miss social justice events

Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ahmanson 1000, University Hall. This event will address the controversial status of the statue of Rev. Junípero Serra on LMU’s campus. Serra was a Christian missionary whose work sparked much opposition from Indigenous communities. The event's goal is “to provide an outlet for continuing conversations about the Rev. Serra statue and its status on the LMU campus,” and will feature guest speaker Robert M. Senkewicz, who co-authored a book on Junípero Serra.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Popular sports with Indigenous American roots

November is National Native American Heritage Month, which acknowledges the contributions of Native Americans throughout the history of the U.S. Many sports have an Indigenous history that is often undermined or forgotten. In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, here are three popular sports in the U.S. that have received important contributions from Indigenous peoples.
SOCIETY
laloyolan.com

LMU student creates app to track events and parties

Have you ever found yourself on a Saturday wondering what events or parties you can attend? Cameron Gould, a senior computer science major, has created Hyprlink, an app that helps you find LMU events on-campus and parties around Los Angeles. Gould’s idea for Hyprlink stemmed from his capstone project, which...
CELL PHONES
laloyolan.com

Ryan Moses on supporting foster youth through Do Gud clothing

Driving around the city taking photos with friends, midnight whiteboard sessions and hours-long conversations with floormates. This sounds like a typical day for LMU students, but, for four students living in their third-floor Palm South pod, this is a typical work day at their new streetwear company, Do Gud. Do...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy