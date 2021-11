On a field ringed by rolling green hills in Iceland fans attached to metal structures that look like an industrial-sized Lego project are spinning. Their mission is to scrub the atmosphere by sucking carbon dioxide from the air and storing it safely underground.Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. But the technology has evolved to where people consider it a serious tool in fighting climate change. The Iceland plant, called Orca is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons...

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO