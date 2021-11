PORTLAND, Ore. — The widow of a man who died from COVID-19 and was later dissected in front of a paying audience had no idea that's what his body would be used for. David Saunders, 98, died from COVID-19 back in August. His family learned of the autopsy event after a KING-TV/KGW Investigation exposed the cadaver class that took place in a conference room at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront on Oct. 17.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO