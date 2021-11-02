CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Makhatadze manufactures goals for Shen in sectional title win over CBA

By Jared Phillips
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8K4D_0cjm6iaX00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shen and CBA had to wait a few extra days for it, but the top-seeded Plainsmen and seventh-seeded Brothers finally met for the Class AA boys soccer sectional title Monday night at Colonie.

Caponera’s late goal helps OESJ grab Class D title

Mark Makhatadze may not have meant to do it, but he gave the Plainsmen their first goal of the night with a ball sent to the far post in the first half that banked off the post and in to give Shen a 1-0 lead.

He had a major hand in Shen’s second goal too, with his free-kick finding the head of Lochlain Clarke to give the Plainsmen a 2-0 lead that they wouldn’t concede in a 2-0 sectional title three-peat over CBA.

Makhatadze was honest about whether he was going for the goal on that first one for Shen.

Greenville nets second half game-winner against Mechanicville

“If I did… if I said I did I’d be lying so I’ll just leave it at that,” Makhatadze said. “I saw Lochlain back post and tried to put it there. It went in. I’ll claim it. Whatever.”

“If you see my face I was shocked, I had no clue,” Makhatadze said. “Connor Lee looks at me like ‘Oh my god that went in.’ It was a great feeling. I didn’t mean to do it let’s be honest.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Mofor Leads Great Danes to 20-7 Win Over UNH; Defense Forces Four Turnovers

The University at Albany football team picked up its first win of the 2021 season Saturday afternoon behind a stellar performance from running back Karl Mofor matched with a strong showing from the defense. Mofor finished the day with two scores and 222 yards on the ground to lead the UAlbany offense, which only attempted 13 passes the entire game. The defense forced four UNH turnovers (three interceptions, fumble recovery) to give the Great Danes a 38:49 to 21:11 advantage in time of possession.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
City
Mechanicville, NY
Colonie, NY
Sports
City
Greenville, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Jaguars

The Bills are back in the Sunshine State, this time to take on 2021’s #1 draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday is the 18th meeting between the two teams, and the first since November of 2018, in which the Bills won 24-21. Following a win last Sunday over the Dolphins where the […]
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy