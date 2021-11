To the Editor: A pivotal turning point regarding compassion for wildlife largely went unnoticed by the New Hampshire media. After decades of a sponsorship allegiance with the NH Trappers Association, the Miss New Hampshire Scholarship Organization has ended that relationship. Every year the trappers would make a fur coat out of trapped New Hampshire wildlife, most recently red and gray fox, and donate it to the winner. This goes to a throwback era of fur coats and glamour. Nowadays, one would be hard pressed to find fur in any store as retailers and designers increasingly shun the morbid product. This comes as public pressure and increased scrutiny keeps revealing the inherent cruelty behind fur and trapping. To wear fur now is synonymous with being cold-hearted and accepting of animal torture for vanity.

