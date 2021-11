Drive through distributions will be held starting today through November 13 and will serve over 50 pounds of food to every attendee. San Diego CA— Leading into the Veteran’s Day holiday, Feeding San Diego is hosting a series of free food distributions that celebrate local military families and veterans. Starting November 1 through November 13, Feeding San Diego will celebrate local heroes at its Together Tour large-scale food distributions, some of which are still seeing up to 1,000 attendees drive through. Providing food assistance to the local military community is a year-round priority for the county’s leading hunger-relief and food rescue non-profit.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO