Jason Miyares makes pitch for Virginia attorney general

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the Federal government has "no authority" to mandate vaccines. ERIC SCHMITT: This action by Osha here is unprecedented, breathtaking and unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise. There is simply no authority in the constitution at all for this kind of authority by Osha. The federal government is supposed to be a government of limited powers. The states gave them limited powers. Securing the border happens to be one of them. Requiring the vaccination of nearly 100 million Americans isn’t one of them. There is no statutory authority for this.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO