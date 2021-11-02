Jason Miyares makes pitch for Virginia attorney general

In a move that could impact many people working in the Tullahoma area, State Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III and 20 Attorneys General are calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw his Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on federal contractors. On September 9, through Executive Order 14042, President Biden directed...
The job of the attorney general is to act as the Commonwealth's chief law enforcement officer and defend state laws in line with the constitution. People CBS 6 spoke with who know candidates well believe both men are qualified and deserving.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In the race for Attorney General of Virginia, Democrat incumbent Marking Herring is running against Republican Jason Miyares, who currently serves in the State House of Delegates. Herring has served as Attorney General since 2014 and is now seeking a third term. If he wins on...
BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Oct. 21 that he will not seek re-election. Frosh, 75, is in his second term as attorney general. Prior to that, the Montgomery County Democrat was a longtime figure in the Maryland General Assembly. In a message sent to his staff,...
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — (AP) — Republican Jason Miyares has been elected Virginia’s attorney general, defeating two-term incumbent Mark Herring after a campaign in which Miyares sought to portray Herring as soft on crime. Herring conceded late Wednesday afternoon. Miyares will be the first Republican to hold the attorney general...
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A local prosecutor will be a part of incoming Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ transition team. Chuck Slemp, the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton, was among five commonwealth’s attorneys chosen to help the new attorney general take office. Miyares, a Republican, defeated Democrat Mark Herring, who […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s willingness to consider the state’s challenge to an appeals court ruling that would give the Environmental Protection Agency virtually unlimited authority to regulate wide swaths of everyday life with rules that would devastate coal mining, increase energy costs and eliminate countless jobs.
In a narrow win over Democratic incumbent candidate Mark Herring, JMU alumnus and Virginia Delegate Jason Miyares has — by unofficial vote counts — taken a victory and will be the next attorney general for Virginia. Miyares, the Republican candidate, had 50.7% of the vote, and Herring had 49.3%, according to election data from the Associated Press.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In 72 days, Virginia's newly elected attorney general Jason Miyares will take the oath of office as the commonwealth's top law enforcement officer. But before he can be sworn in, he has to put together a staff. That process began Thursday when Miyares named his transition team. And instead of a lot of lawyers, his group is heavy with law enforcement brass. Among them was the Loudoun County sheriff, a strong supporter of the state's first Hispanic and Cuban-American attorney general.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asking him to negotiate a gun reciprocity agreement between his state and West Virginia. Currently, Maryland and West Virginia do not share a reciprocity agreement with regard to concealed handgun...
Democrats and Gov. Ralph Northam resisted GOP calls this year to investigate misconduct at the Virginia Parole Board after people were released from prison without proper notification to crime victims and prosecutors. Republican Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares says he’s going to get to the bottom of the problems so they...
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Virginia’s leading candidates for governor made their final pitch to voters on the eve of Election Day. Even though a Republican hasn’t won statewide office in more than a decade, polls show former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee, is tied with Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was among a coalition of attorneys general that petitioned a U.S. appellate court advocating for the rejection of new COVID-19 vaccine guidance from the federal government. The group filed the petition with the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the Federal government has "no authority" to mandate vaccines. ERIC SCHMITT: This action by Osha here is unprecedented, breathtaking and unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise. There is simply no authority in the constitution at all for this kind of authority by Osha. The federal government is supposed to be a government of limited powers. The states gave them limited powers. Securing the border happens to be one of them. Requiring the vaccination of nearly 100 million Americans isn’t one of them. There is no statutory authority for this.
Election day is coming to a close and Virginians are awaiting the results for statewide and local races -- including the race for Attorney General. Democrat and Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring and current House of Delegates Member Republican Jason Miyares have run a tight race.
Recently retired Baltimore Judge Catherine “Katie” Curran O’Malley formed a campaign committee Monday, a first step toward a possible run for attorney general. O’Malley, 59, is a Democrat who spent two decades as a Baltimore District Court judge and worked as a Baltimore County prosecutor before that. If she decides to get into the race, she’d be the second high-profile Democrat to run in the ...
President Joe Biden on Tuesday excoriated Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin during his final event with Democrat Terry McAuliffe ahead of next week’s election, repeatedly comparing the gubernatorial candidate to former President Donald Trump. Biden’s remarks were a point-by-point upbraiding of both Youngkin and Trump, building on a campaign-long strategy by...
RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The future of Virginia’s current Parole Board is in limbo and looking grim for its current members. Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin promises to fire and replace the board after an investigation last year found its members weren’t following the board’s own rules. Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares also says his office will re-investigate what happened.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly on the verge of announcing a bid for governor in what is likely to be a closely watched and highly competitive race. Three people with direct knowledge of her plans confirmed the news with the Associated Press. A statement from her...
Comments / 0