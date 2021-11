Seattle had a rough match at home and immediately flew to LA to fall on their face against the FC’ers. Although the match was close at some points, the final was a 3-0 win for LAFC, and Seattle is reeling from the last few weeks of poor results. Starting off under pressure, the Sounders again gave up an early goal, but were poised to head into halftime only down one and ready to regroup, when they inexplicably fell asleep in the waning moments of half and gave up a second. Seattle had some resurgent play early in the second half but failed to score on two golden chances before LAFC put the game away by scoring a third.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO