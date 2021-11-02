He made a $1 billion bet on an unproven Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — More than 250 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This grim milestone comes about a year and eight months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020. The first 50 million cases were reported over the first eight months -- a full year ago, on November 7, 2020 -- and there have been about 50 million new cases reported about every three months since then.
Only 1.7% of Papua New Guineans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This has been a cause of concern for the international community, who are watching the virus spread through an exposed population with high rates of co-morbidities and minimal access to healthcare.
The mood within the country, however, is very different. No doubt there is abundant fear, but this has centred on the vaccine itself.
Many Papua New Guineans have access to the vaccine, even in some of the remotest corners of the country. They are also fully familiar with injected medicines and vaccinations against diseases like polio and...
What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? -
They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
In a new study from the University of Texas, researchers analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans. They found that protection against any COVID-19 infection declined for all vaccine types, with overall vaccine protection declining from 87.9% in February to 48.1% by October 2021. The decline was greatest...
The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced much of the country to two companies it may not have been familiar with before, Pfizer and Moderna. Both Pfizer and Moderna are largely responsible for supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines to not only America, but the rest of the world as well. Through this process, many governments have paid these companies for their services and as a result, they have raised profits tremendously. In a recent report from Reuters, Pfizer revealed just how much they’ve made throughout the year from supplying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines around the world.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China had given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 5, Mi Feng, China’s health spokesman, told a briefing on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a bulletin that China had administered 2.312 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of Nov. 5, an increase of about 8.6 million from the previous day.
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had authorized the use of two more batches of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The FDA has now authorized 11 batches of the vaccine manufactured at the...
GENEVA/NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 4 2021—As Moderna released its 2021 third quarter sales figures today showing astronomical profits from the COVID-19 vaccine, the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) calls on the company to immediately share its mRNA vaccine technology and know-how with the World Health Organization’s vaccine technology transfer hub in South Africa.
The World Health Organization granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country’s regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed. The U.N. health agency said in a statement that it had authorized Covaxin, made by...
The Pfizer vaccine is now available for children as young as 5. Not all providers can administer vaccines to children aged 5-11. The dosage for children under 12 is different from that for those 12 years and older, so check VaccineLocator to see which providers near you serve children under 12.
Pfizer expects sales of its coronavirus vaccine will reach approximately $36 billion this year, an increase of $2.5 billion from what it predicted in July and more than twice what it forecast in February as countries continue to ink supply deals for more doses. The sales estimate for 2021 is...
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has approved Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11 years old, under Emergency Use Authorization. Beaufort County Health Department will begin offering Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 starting Monday November...
Rome [Italy], October 31 (ANI): India is preparing to produce more than 5 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for the world next year to fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the first session of the G-20 Summit in Rome on Saturday. Speaking at the first session on...
Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
The U.S. has come up with new rules and regulations for travelers flying in from other countries, taking effect on Monday, November 8, updating a set of restrictive rules set in effect by the Trump administration.
Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies grant months of protection from Covid-19, CEO Len Schleifer told CNBC on Monday. He said they could be administered to individuals whose immune systems aren't shielded enough by vaccines. Schleifer's comments came after Regeneron released data that indicated its one-dose antibody cocktail cut the risk of catching...
