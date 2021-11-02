CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 11/1

By Chris Lange
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHFgV_0cjm3MBc00 The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq each hit record intraday highs in Mondays session, this comes after an incredibly strong October. ARK Funds tracked similarly and saw some massive gains to start out the week. ARKQ performed the best out of the group, up 4.1% on the day, while ARKF did the worst, up 1.7%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 1, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 123,393 shares of Robinhood, 31,300 of Toast, 29,718 of Twilio.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 281,366 shares of CareDx, 44,298 shares of Verve Therapeutics, & 261,557 shares of Exact Sciences.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 10,000 Beam Therapeutics & 10,000 Intellia Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few buys of note in this fund: 231,979 shares of UiPath, 40,186 shares of Velo3d, & 124,745 shares of Kratos.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a few notable purchases in this fund: 21,705 shares of Genius Sports & 30,000 shares of Zoom Video.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 127,723 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 123,393
ARKF Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 29,718
ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 31,300
ARKG Buy CDNA CAREDX INC 281,366
ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 44,298
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 6,878
ARKG Buy ARCT ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC 24,824
ARKG Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 261,557
ARKG Buy ALLO ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS INC 203,297
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 10,000
ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 10,000
ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 231,979
ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 6,131
ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 40,186
ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 3,999
ARKQ Buy VLD VELO3D INC 40,186
ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 124,745
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 5,810
ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 21,705
ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 30,000
ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 127,723

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

