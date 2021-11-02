CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartbroken family honors ‘angel’ victim of brain aneurysm

By Shaul Turner
 7 days ago

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Each year, 30,000 people in the U.S. experience a brain aneurysm, a life-threatening arterial rupture.

A Centennial family is grieving after the loss of their loved one to a brain aneurysm.

Jennifer Lutalo and her sisters tell FOX31 that at age 41, Rachel Walube developed a brain aneurysm that left her unresponsive for several months.

“We call her a rare gem. She was like a diamond,” Lutalo said.

Walube leaves behind a large and loving family and is described as a “selfless and compassionate angel.”

Heartbroken family members have shown support in their own way, with some hosting a GoFundMe page to cover long-term care expenses.

Now that Walube is gone, they tell FOX31 they are removing the page since donations are no longer needed.

They tell FOX31 any disagreements over decisions made about Walube’s care will be settled in private out of respect for her memory.

Experts tell the Problem Solvers it is important to talk to your family and make your wishes clear, should anything ever happen.

Lutalo tells the Problem Solvers she and her sisters are asking for any donations to be made to the Jaime Beck Foundation to support families affected by brain aneurysms.

Families wishing to learn about GoFundMe rules and options should visit the GoFundMe website .

After a New Mom Dies of COVID, Her ICU Nurse Gathers Supplies for Baby's Nursery

An Arkansas ICU nurse is ensuring that a newborn baby has everything she needs in her nursery after her mom died from COVID-19 less than a month after giving birth. Ashlee Schwartz was one of the Mercy Hospital nurses who treated Emily Robison before she died on Sept. 20, leaving behind her husband Eric and their newborn daughter Carmen, according to Good Morning America.
WKYC

Kids and COVID-19: A family's battle with MIS-C

HUDSON, Ohio — The Peacock family's battle with the coronavirus started like many stories you've heard, even for five-month-old Madelyn. "Some congestion, fatigue, just kind of irritable. I mean, she was five months old, so I couldn't really ask her exactly how she was feeling," said mom Lauren Peacock. What...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Artists for Sarah: Family, friends unite for mother fighting brain cancer

More than 30 local artists and regional businesses have donated a variety of items, such as art and gift cards, to support a Tyler woman in her fight to beat brain cancer. The event, in honor of Sarah Breedlove, a local artist, wife and mother of two, will be held at True Vine Brewing Company in Tyler on Nov. 6.
FOX2Now

Fun night out remembers glioblastoma brain cancer victim

ST. LOUIS – A fun night out will remember a cancer victim and music lover. Shane Presley of Spanky Entertainment remembers his mother at Debbstock. He shared how Debbstock came to be and his mother’s fight against glioblastoma brain cancer. He also shared how a night of grooving with hundreds of new friends can help others in need.
heart.org

Insomnia may be a risk factor for highly fatal brain aneurysm rupture

Researchers identified insomnia as a potential risk factor for brain aneurysm, also called an intracranial aneurysm, and a type of stroke called an aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Smoking and high blood pressure, which are identified stroke risk factors, were also associated with increased risk for brain aneurysm. According to researchers, the...
FOX31 Denver

Families honored by the state for National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month and this month the Colorado Department of Human Services is honoring 5 exceptional families that are helping kids in our community have a home and a family. Adriane Maloney is one of the honorees, a single mother in Parachute, Colo., has provided foster care for 34 children/teens over the past […]
International Business Times

2-Year-Old Dies In His Father's Arms After Battle With Rare Inherited Condition

A toddler in Scotland died in his father’s arms after battling a rare inherited condition for over a year. Rowan McDonald, 2, was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs disease when he was around six months old after his parents noticed he had not met the expected milestones by that age. Doctors had told the family it was unlikely that the child would live to see his fifth birthday. The toddler lost his fight Saturday, Glasgow Live reported.
People

Dad with COVID — Whose Family Tried 169 Hospitals Before Finding Treatment — Is Recovering at Home

A Florida father of six, whose family reached out to 169 hospitals before finally finding life-saving care for his serious case of COVID, is home from the hospital. Earlier this year, Robby Walker contracted COVID on a family trip, and developed pneumonia in both lungs. He was not vaccinated. His wife Susan Walker told CNN that he was in "dire need" of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment but "all the [hospital] beds were taken up by COVID victims also getting" treated.
FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

