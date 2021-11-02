CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting 'vicious': Wittlake seeing improvement from training with three-time All-American

By Jason Elmquist jelmquist@stwnewspress.com
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State redshirt junior Travis Wittlake began training with former three-time All-American Joseph Smith, who is working with the Cowboy Regional Training Center.

Travis Wittlake has established himself as an anchor in the middle of Oklahoma State wrestling’s lineup, but heading into this redshirt junior year, his head coach is looking for more from the Coos Bay, Oregon, product.

Wittlake has been an All-American in his two seasons wrestling at 165 pounds – being voted an All-American in 2020 when there was no national tournament due to the pandemic – and is coming off a fourth-place finish at the NCAA championships.

“I want to see a new level of intensity,” Smith said. “I think he’s really developed as he’s been here, he’s had quite a bit of success. But listen, this is about winning now. The first couple of years is about trying to find your place … but this needs to be about going for the win. …

“He’s gotta be ready to punch some people in the nose … and I want to see him with a level of intensity that’s just vicious.”

Smith may have been making reference to Wittlake’s performance at the Big 12 championships last year.

Coming in as the top seed at the weight – and the only nationally ranked wrestler in the bracket – Wittlake lost to North Dakota State’s Luke Weber in the semifinals, and ultimately settled for third in the conference. With that finish, he ended up heading into the national tournament as the No. 10 seed before finishing fourth.

Smith has come up with a way in which he hopes to get that nasty side out of his 165-pounder.

While Wittlake has been training with freshman Blake Skidgel and sophomore NCAA qualifier Dustin Plott, the Cowboy coach called upon his son – three-time All-American Joseph Smith – to take Wittlake through the ringer.

“We’ve matched him up with Joseph a lot this year to just give him a level of competition on a daily basis,” the Cowboy coach said. “… And I think that level of competition will help him.”

Joseph has been working with the Cowboy Regional Training Club, which allows him to train with the current Cowboys such as Wittlake.

The new training partners aren’t new to each other, though.

Joseph wrestled at weights ranging from 157 to 174 pounds during his time at Oklahoma State – at the heavier weights later in his career – and his senior season was Wittlake’s first year in the starting lineup.

And according to Joseph, that relationship established as teammates for two years has made it easy for Wittlake to work with Joseph and trust in what he’s learning from his former teammate.

“He’s been super willing to take advice and get help,” Joseph said. “He’s not afraid to ask questions or get help if he needs something.”

Through that trust, Wittlake is already seeing improvement on the mat in just over a month since transitioning to his new training partner.

“The big thing has been being able to hand fight with a guy like Joe – he’s got really heavy hands, he’s really physical in the ties,” Wittlake said. “So I’ve been able to hold up with him there and get to leg attacks on him is something that I couldn’t do when we first started drilling. So I’ve definitely improved quickly, and I’m still improving for sure.”

John said he doesn’t expect Wittlake to work exclusively with Joseph throughout the entire season, but anticipates his leader in the middle of the lineup to continue the new training regimen for the foreseeable future.

But Wittlake’s training partner sees great potential in the returning All-American if he can continue to show the development he’s gained over the past month.

“He has such good position on the mat when he’s wrestling that he’s just having a little bit of a hard time opening up (offensively) because he’s so good at defending – which is not necessarily a bad thing at all,” Joseph said. “If you can just add a little bit more offense to his game, he’s gonna be really tough to beat.”

Follow News Press sports editor Jason Elmquist on Twitter @jelmquistSW for updates on Oklahoma State wrestling.

