Syracuse, NY

SA establishes committee that will review SU’s diversity and inclusion plan

By Danis Cammett
Daily Orange
 6 days ago

UPDATED: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:54 p.m. Syracuse University's Student Association passed a bill to establish an ad hoc committee that will review and make recommendations to the proposed plan on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility...

