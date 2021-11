“Trick or treat, Doctor?” That was the topical threat as Doctor Who (BBC One) returned in an episode so jittery and frenetic, it must have eaten all the Halloween Haribos. This sugar-crazed comeback was an improvement on the sci-fi franchise’s lacklustre recent efforts yet still suffered many of the same flaws: over-complicated plot, clunky moralising and a cast too big for its own good. We had half a dozen heroes and an intergalactic gallery of monsters when a couple of each would have sufficed.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO