OSU's Rodriguez named a semifinalist for Butkus Award

Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State’s leading tackler, has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, handed out to college football’s best linebacker each season.

The senior linebacker is tied for 11th in the country for total tackles with 78 on the season, which is seventh among Power 5 conference players and first in the Big 12 Conference.

“It’s a huge honor to be a semifinalist for that,” said Rodriguez, who is one of three Big 12 linebackers on the list. “A lot of great guys have come in here and just to be on that is an honor.”

Originally recruited to Oklahoma State as a safety, Rodriguez was transitioned down to the linebacker position prior to the 2019 campaign.

The shift proved fruitful for both Rodriguez and the Oklahoma State defense, as he led the Cowboys in tackles the past two years, garnering All-Big 12 selections each of those seasons.

“There’s been a lot of growing up, learning to play defense,” Rodriguez said. “… Things happen a lot faster when you’re down there in the box, so just learning to read those keys.”

Entering this week’s game at West Virginia, he has the fifth-best defensive grade of all FBS linebackers with at least 50 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Rodriguez – who had COVID-19 prior to the 2020 season – is one of six Cowboys who elected to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic that impacted the 2020 season.

The success on the field for both himself and the defense as a whole is giving the Wagoner native the confirmation that it was the right decision to return for another year of college football.

“It’s always good to see all these honors, the defense is doing good and it kind of just makes you realize that it was a good choice to come back,” Rodriguez said. “It’s great still being around the guys and make more memories together.”

Listed at 5-11, 225 pounds, Rodriguez is a little undersized for the prototypical NFL linebacker, but his productivity this season has gotten his name on some of the early lists for the 2022 NFL Draft. Walter Football has him listed as the 10th-best linebacker prospect as of late October.

The Butkus Award is comprised of a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote using a 3-2-1 process. Finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 22, with the winner being announced on or before Dec. 7.