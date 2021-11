Real Madrid takes on Osasuna Sunday as both clubs aim for the top of the 2021 La Liga standings. Coming off a win over rivals FC Barcelona in El Clásico, Madrid has a shot to take the top spot in the Spanish League standings with a win. The reigning champs trail leaders Real Sociedad by one point and have a dominating lead in goal differential. However, Osasuna has had a strong season of its own. Osasuna currently sits in sixth place in the standings with a record of 5-3-2. However, the club can jump to a first-place points tie with a win Wednesday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO