Hanford Fox Theatre is opening its doors for an art display for one of their staff. At the Fox Theatre, Zaque Rodriguez, programs the movies and emcees events, along numerous other duties. But in his spare time, he has taken to painting. It started for him as a kid when he would watch the famously positive Bob Ross on PBS. This fascination led him to create comic book art and do some acrylic work. In June 2020, during the height of the pandemic, he started rewatching the old Bob Ross reruns, and took up oil painting in the style of the man to first get him into creating.

HANFORD, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO