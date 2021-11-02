CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verry Elleegant secures the biggest win of her career, winning the Melbourne Cup

Cover picture for the articleDespite never winning beyond 2400m going into the race, Verry Elleegant has secured the biggest win of her career with Melbourne Cup glory at Flemington. Hot favourite Incentivise led in the straight, but was passed by the...

Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
Brisnet.com

Pizza Bianca serves up piping hot finish in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Trainer Christophe Clement savored his first Breeders’ Cup victory as Bobby Flay’s homebred Pizza Bianca sliced between foes late to get up in Friday’s $920,000 Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1). Under an inspired ride by Jose Ortiz, the 9.90-1 chance maneuvered from the tail of the field to prevail over the 17.70-1 Malavath and 6-1 Haughty in a frenetic finish.
ANIMALS
Reuters

'Entertainer' Tiafoe scripts biggest career win against Tsitsipas

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The result is sometimes insignificant to Frances Tiafoe as long as he has given everything and entertained the crowd, but the American was nonetheless delighted to pick up the biggest win of his career against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday. Tiafoe, ranked 49th in the world and...
SPORTS
Fresno Bee

Twilight Payment looks for 2nd straight win in Melbourne Cup

Irish-trained and Australian-owned nine-year-old Twilight Payment will attempt to become the first horse to successfully defend a Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva won her third in a row in 2005 in Tuesday’s race at Flemington. The stayer will go into the 3,200-meter race having finished runner-up in the 2,800-meter Irish...
WORLD
IBTimes

Four Biggest Wins At The T20 World Cup

Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in a Super 12s match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday. AFP Sport takes a look at the four biggest wins (by runs) in the tournament since the first edition in 2007:. Sanath Jayasuriya smashed 88 off 44 balls as Sri Lanka posted...
SPORTS
wkzo.com

Horse racing-Incentivise hot favourite to win Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australian-bred stayer Incentivise will look to cap a golden Spring with victory in the A$8 million ($6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday as the runaway favourite in “the race that stops the nation”. The Peter Moody-trained gelding has captured the imagination of the sports-mad country, winning its...
ANIMALS
SkySports

Melbourne Cup: Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to victory at Flemington

Jockey James McDonald realised his Melbourne Cup dream as Verry Elleegant sprinted away from the field to claim the Flemington showpiece. The Chris Waller-trained mare added a 10th Group One win to her record as she saw off hot favourite Incentivise by four lengths in the two-mile feature on Tuesday - a victory McDonald believes cements Verry Elleegant's top rank status.
WORLD
The Independent

Emma Raducanu proud to win in front of her father as she secures progress at the Transylvania Open

Emma Raducanu said it “means a lot” to win in front of her father Ian as she progressed to the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open in his native Romania. The US Open champion secured her memorable victory in New York in September as her parents watched from home in the UK due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. But with her father courtside in Cluj, Raducanu savored being able to share her success as she defeated Ana Bogdan in straight sets to book her place in the last eight of what is only her fourth WTA event. “Now he can really experience...
TENNIS
Vixens cop fine for failing to travel for Super Netball game against Fever

The Melbourne Vixens have been fined by Super Netball for failing to travel to Perth to play the West Coast Fever in July. The Vixens didn’t travel to Perth in July because three key players had visited a COVID hotspot in Byron Bay. The Fever did not want to relocate...
WORLD
Under-strength Aussies stun Belgium in Billie Jean King Cup

No Ash Barty, no problem for Australia, which recorded a stunning upset victory over Belgium to kick start its Billie Jean King Cup campaign in Prague. Missing world number one Barty — who led Australia to the final of the competition then known as the Fed Cup in 2019 but ended her season early to recuperate ahead of the 2022 Australian Open — and forced to deal with the late withdrawal of world number 39 Ajla Tomljanović due to a non-COVD-related illness — Australia were serious underdogs in the tie.
Wheelchair tennis golden great Alcott to retire at Aussie Open

Wheelchair great Dylan Alcott on Tuesday announced he would retire at the Australian Open in January, fresh off becoming the first man to win a tennis "Golden Slam". The 30-year-old Australian, the most successful quad tennis player in history, with 15 Grand Slam singles and eight doubles titles, said he would compete for the last time at Melbourne Park in the opening Grand Slam of 2022. At the US Open in September Alcott made history as he completed the Golden Slam of winning all four quad singles majors and Paralympics gold in the same year. "This is my home and the Australian Open changed my life, tennis changed my life," he told reporters in Melbourne.
SPORTS

