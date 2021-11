Washington University is not requiring booster shots as some students, particularly those who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, now meet the eligibility requirements. On Oct. 20, the FDA authorized adults 18 or older who received J&J to get a booster shot at least two months after their first shot, citing evidence of waning immunity. People who were vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago are eligible for a booster shot if they are older than 65, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings. Still, University guidance states that requiring booster shots for those who qualify is not necessary.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO