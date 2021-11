Today, Microsoft revealed the results of the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, reporting $45.3 billion in revenue. This is a 22% increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Operating income also jumped to $20.2 billion, which is a 27% increase. Net income grew to $20.5 billion (GAAP) and $17.2 billion (non-GAAP), which is a positive change of 48% and 24%, respectively. This resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.71 (GAAP) and $2.27 (non-GAAP), which is an impressive growth of 49% and 25%, respectively.

