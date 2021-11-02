CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Roach: Protein in the urine should be investigated for a cause

Cover picture for the articleDear Dr. Roach: My husband had many tests for bacteria in his urine. Three months ago, he had no protein in the urine; two months ago, the number of protein was 20; one month ago, the number was 100. His urologist is not concerned. My sister, who had amyloidosis that eventually...

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had many tests for bacteria in his urine. Three months ago, he had no protein in the urine; two months ago, the number of protein was 20; one month ago, the number was 100. His urologist is not concerned. My sister, who had amyloidosis that eventually took her life, always said, “You don’t want to see protein in your urine.” Could there be a nonserious reason for all this protein? His kidney function is excellent for a 76-year-old. Should the protein be investigated? -- R.S.
