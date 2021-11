Given how well he played week in and week out for Tennessee this season, it's a little surprising quarterback Hendon Hooker hadn't earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors before getting the nod for the league's weekly honor on Monday. The Virginia Tech transfer has been a revelation for the Vols since taking over as their starting quarterback in the third week of the season, and he did some of his best work in the 45-42 win at Kentucky. Hooker racked up a career-best 316 passing yards and threw four touchdown passes in the road win against the then-No. 18 Wildcats.

