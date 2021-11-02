CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tucker Kraft and Zach Heins, two South Dakota natives playing big roles in South Dakota State’s offense

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KBPU_0cjm0Je400

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Tucker Kraft and Zach Heins. Two tight ends, two weapons and two friends that began their bond back three years ago during Krafts official visit as a senior in high school.

“I knew he was upstairs and I told him I was like ‘hey, whenever you want to leave just let me know’ and then I went upstairs at some point just to check on him, gone,” SDSU tight end Zach Heins said with a smile.

Kraft would enter the program coming from Timber Lake HS with a graduating class of just 24 kids.

“We played 9-man football, we were the lowest class in basketball and every other sport. We didn’t even have wrestling or baseball. We were small,” SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft said.

And it made the adjustment to Division I college football all the more difficult.

“I almost gave up,” Kraft said. “I didn’t think this was my thing, I thought I was going to get moved to D-line, I couldn’t catch the football, everything just happening so fast in your head.”

But there to help Kraft through the difficulties was Heins who was dealing with adversity of his own.

“I was running across the middle, caught the ball that was behind me, turned to run and the backside corner had fallen off and just took out my leg,” Heins said.

Tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus, after just 4 games, Heins 2019 season was over. But there was one benefit.

“Well he had a handicapped sticker. So, I got everywhere a lot faster,” Kraft said with a laugh.

“Because I could drive at that point,” Heins added.

After making strides in the spring of 2021, the fall season will bring a more prominent role for the tandem. Through 8 games Kraft currently leads the team with 40 catches and the pair of 250 pound plus targets have combine for 8 touchdowns.

“When I first got here, they were here when I got here in June and every single day, right after weights or right after we threw, they were like ‘hey lets get some more work in’ and so we just sort of built that chemistry up the past four or five months to where we’ve gotten a good feel for each other now and I sort of know where they’re gonna be and they sort of know where I want to place the ball in certain situations or certain plays,” SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun said.

Both are reliable and both come with different skill sets.

“I would say with Zach, probably the number one thing that you’re going to notice with him is he just has elite ball skills. Like his hands are phenomenal and he catches almost everything you throw at him,” SDSU Tight Ends coach Ryan Olson said.

While Heins may have the slightly better mitts, pound for pound, you won’t find a better athlete on the roster than Kraft. With 35-inch vertical, a Jackrabbit tight end record 572 pound squat and a program record 380 pound power clean, the redshirt sophomore is a workout warrior.

When Kraft and his three other Jackrabbits roommates aren’t getting a lift in at the facility, you can find them here in their makeshift garage.

“He’s aiming for the bench record next off-season. So, he’s definitely the top as far as work ethic in the weight room, and they all work hard, but he’s that meat head that just loves the weight room and really gets after it,” SDSU Strength Coach Nate Moe said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Omaha.com

Four Husker assistants fired; part of Scott Frost's 'good plan,' Alberts says

LINCOLN — About two hours after Nebraska announced that Scott Frost would return for a fifth season as the Huskers' football coach, the program announced significant changes to his offensive staff. Frost announced that four assistants are no longer with the team — offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick, offensive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Scott Frost takes $1 million pay cut as part of new deal

LINCOLN, Neb. — Under a restructured contract, Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost will earn $1 million less in 2022 than his previous deal provided. Frost will be paid $4 million in 2022 instead of $5 million, and if Nebraska chooses to part ways, the Huskers will pay Frost $7.5 million instead of $15 million.
LINCOLN, NE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#Krafts#Sdsu#Division I College#Acl#Mcl
The Spun

Look: Major Fight In Stands At College Football Game

Fights among fans in the stands at sporting events have always – unfortunately – been part of the game. However, what used to be a rarity seems to be becoming a common occurrence. On Saturday night, fans attending a game between Boise State and Fresno State were treated to much more than a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NCAA.com

No. 12 South Dakota State hands No. 2 North Dakota State first loss to win the 2021 Dakota Marker

No. 12 South Dakota State handed No. 2 North Dakota State its first loss, winning 27-19 to take home the 2021 Dakota Marker. The top-15 Missouri Valley matchup started with a bang as All-American running back Pierre Strong Jr. burst up the right sideline for a 75-yard score just two plays into the game. North Dakota State would answer with a score of its own to tie the game 7-7, but the Jackrabbits responded by scoring 20 unanswered points. The 20 point lead would be all South Dakota State needed as the Jackrabbits held off a late Bison rally.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sporting News

College football rankings: What Michigan State's loss to Purdue means for Ohio State, Cincinnati and more

College football chaos giveth, college football chaos taketh away. No. 3 Michigan State — just like No. 2 Iowa — found that out the hard way on Saturday, losing a 40-29 stunner to Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind. The loss will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings heading into Week 11, and now gives the Big Ten East division three teams with one loss and just three games left to play.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe cuts list to five

Four-star shooting guard Drew Steffe has cut his list down to five finalists he tells 247Sports. A 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Frisco (Texas) Memorial who is currently ranked No. 69 nationally by 247 in the class of 2023, Steffe is down to Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska Expected To Make ‘Several’ Changes Next Season

While head coach Scott Frost’s job may have survived another year in Lincoln, the same probably can’t be said for the rest of Nebraska’s coaching staff. Sources tell ESPN’s Tom Rittenberg, “While Scott Frost will be back for [the] Huskers in 2022, Nebraska is expected to make several staff changes, most likely on offense.”
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

266
Followers
332
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy