Spread: Hornets -5 2 Star play on the Hornets covering: Charlotte proved me dead wrong on Sunday night, as you know. I'm not willing to step in front of this team again one night later. Even with Kevin Love out for the Cavs, the frontcourt still poses a major challenge. The Hornets won on the glass 46-36 in the last matchup a few games ago, but I expect a more hungry Cleveland team, especially on the offensive end which is where Charlotte has been susceptible to giving up 2nd chances. It'll be a closer game than most expect but the Hornets will knock down some free throws at the end to cover the spread.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO