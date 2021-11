DL Dee Ford (concussion) C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player) T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) There aren’t any real surprises on this group save for Samuel who didn’t appear to have any injury problems coming out of Sunday night’s game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic about the team’s leading receiver returning for the game in Chicago, but an early absence isn’t a good start. Hurst and Kinlaw could both be dealing with significant injuries, and Tartt is set to miss a few weeks because of a knee bruise. Williams remains day-to-day thanks to an ankle sprain. If neither Ford nor Al-Shaair clear concussion protocol the 49ers could find themselves dangerously thin in the front seven Sunday.

