Adrian Peterson continues to defy the norms of the running back position. 14 years after he was drafted by the Vikings and embarked on a Hall of Fame career as one of the best running backs to ever play, the 36-year old Peterson is getting another opportunity with his sixth NFL team. In the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury — which is expected to sideline the league's top RB for 6-10 weeks — the Tennessee Titans are signing Peterson. It's a practice squad deal for now, but he'll be added to the active roster and will presumably serve as the Titans' lead back on early downs.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO