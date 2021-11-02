CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Wheat near 9-year high on supply concerns, strong global demand

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Tuesday to trade near a nine-year high scaled in the previous session as the declining condition of the U.S. winter crop raised worries over global supply amid strong demand. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans gained ground. "The wheat market was...

www.agriculture.com

MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
Agriculture Online

Wheat firm on world supply worry; USDA report awaited

HAMBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat firmed on Monday, again underpinned by concerns about declining world supplies following nine-year highs reached last week. Corn and soybeans drifted as dealers adjusted positions ahead of key crop and inventory forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 3-5 cents, corn 2-3 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in soft red winter wheat after market notched four straight days of declines following the most-active contract's rally to its highest in nearly nine years on Nov. 2. * MGEX spring wheat also firm on technical buying while K.C. hard red winter wheat seen easing. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 1/4 cent at $7.66-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat fell 1-1/4 cents to $7.77-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 3/4 cent to $10.10-1/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn futures seen lower for fifth day in a row as U.S. farmers near end of the harvest of a bumper crop. * CBOT December corn dropped below its 10-day moving average. * December corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.51 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybean futures set to fall for the fourth day in a row as traders stake out positions ahead of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report on Tuesday, which is expected to boost the estimate of the U.S. soybean crop. * China's soybean imports in October fell 41.2% from a year earlier, hitting the lowest level since March 2020. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * On a continuous basis, most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 14. * January soybeans were last off 5-3/4 cents at $11.99 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Agriculture Online

Argentine exporters vow safeguards to keep GM wheat out of shipments

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Argentine grains exporters have asked the government to identify farmers who are growing drought-resistant genetically modified (GM) wheat, so they can halt sales from those areas until top importer Brazil approves the technology. Exporters say if any GM wheat is shipped from Argentina, all...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures sag before USDA crop report

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures drifted lower on Monday as traders adjusted positions before the release of key U.S. Department of Agriculture crop and inventory forecasts. Big U.S. harvests, near-perfect weather for planting in Brazil and signs of slowing purchases by top...
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mostly firmer on Monday on technical buying and positioning before a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1-1/2 cents at $7.68 a bushel after dropping to its lowest price since Oct. 28 at $7.62-1/2. Last week, the most-active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 2 cents to end at $7.80-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract slipped 3/4-cent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel. * Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the monthly USDA crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to trim its estimate for global 2021-22 world wheat ending stocks from October. * The USDA, in a weekly crop progress report due at 3 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, will likely rate 46% of the nation's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans hit lowest price in more than three weeks

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Monday as favorable weather boosted plantings in Brazil, which competes with the United States for export business on the global market, traders said. * Planting of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop reached 67% of the estimated area through last Thursday, consultancy AgRural said. * Traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a monthly crop report on Tuesday will raise its projections for U.S. and global 2021-22 soybean ending stocks, according to Reuters polls. * The USDA, in a weekly crop progress report due at 3 p.m. CST (2100 GMT) on Monday, will likely show the U.S. soybean harvest as 89% complete, according to analysts polled by Reuters. * Most-active CBOT January soybeans settled 17 cents lower at $11.88-1/2 a bushel. The most-active contract touched its lowest price since Oct. 13. * CBOT December soyoil fell 0.73 cent to 58.05 cents per lb, while CBOT December soymeal slid $0.90 to $331.80 a ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Agriculture Online

USDA: Strong U.S. economy but falling crop prices in 2022

The red-hot U.S. recovery from the pandemic, with the fastest economic growth rate since 1984, will moderate to a still-strong 3.5% in 2022, said the USDA in its first look at the agricultural economy in the new year. Farm-gate prices for corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton, the four most widely planted crops, were projected to decline as production, suppressed by the pandemic, catches up with demand.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from 1-month low on USDA harvest report

CANBERRA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday for the first time in five sessions, as prices rebounded from a near one-month low hit in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said harvesting was behind market estimates. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active...
Agriculture Online

Saudi 3Q GDP growth at 6.8%, highest since 2012

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's economy grew 6.8% year-on-year in the third quarter, the fastest growth since 2012, official data showed on Tuesday, as the world's top oil exporter benefits from rising global energy demand. "This positive growth was due to the high increase in oil activities by...
The Independent

Grocery inflation hits 14-month high amid supply chain issues – Kantar

Supermarket prices surged at the fastest pace for more than a year in October amid supply chain disruption and lorry driver shortages, new figures have shown.The latest data from Kantar revealed that like-for-like grocery inflation rose to 2.1% in October – the highest since August last year.Kantar said prices were rising fastest in savoury snacks, canned cola drinks and crisps.It comes as the wider issues in supply chains in the UK and globally is pushing up prices across the board, with the Bank of England warning last week that inflation will rocket to its highest level for 10 years.Retailers are...
WNYT

Strong demand, supply chain problems impacting generator manufacturers

Crisafulli Brothers and Ambrose Electric have been installing generators like clockwork, but the increasing demand is a trend that's being seen nationwide. "It's a combination of factors. When COVID-19 hit, people were living and working from home. Power became a little more essential," said Michael Stein, vice president of Ambrose Electric. "Record hurricane seasons the last two years in the south. California is shutting off power to prevent forest fires."
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises with Paris prices, demand from Egypt

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained further last week, amid higher prices for the grain in Paris and demand from Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, analysts said on Monday. Egypt's state grains buyer, GASC bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in its tender last week for shipment in December. It held another large tender, in which the Russian wheat won a half of the purchase, on Oct. 27. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of November was $326 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $2 to $327 a tonne while barley rose by $8 at $293 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 32% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to lower crop and the state export tax, which will continue to rise this week and will reach $69.9 per tonne. The weather remains favourable for development of winter grains sowed for the next year's crop in the majority of Russia's regions thanks to earlier or current healthy rains, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,900 roubles/t +50 rbls wheat, European part ($209.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,500 rbls/t -2,375 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t -325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,365/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$15 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,700 rbls/t -600 rbls - white sugar, $624/t -$11 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 71.2111 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to 3-week low on bumper global stockpiles

CANBERRA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Monday for a fourth consecutive session as ample global supplies pushed prices to a three-week low. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $12.04-1/4 a bushel, as of 0158 GMT, near the session low of $12.02 a bushel - the lowest since Oct 15. Soybeans closed 1.4% lower on Friday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The U.S. Energy Secretary Has a Message for OPEC: Boost Oil Supply So People Don't Get Hurt This Winter

LONDON — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has called on oil-producing nations to immediately increase crude supplies to mitigate the surging cost of living. On Thursday, oil cartel OPEC and its allies agreed to continue with their current output plan, deciding against loosening the taps despite U.S. pressure to help cool the market.
