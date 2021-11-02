GRAINS-Wheat near 9-year high on supply concerns, strong global demand

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Bargain buying expected in soft red winter wheat after market notched four straight days of declines following the most-active contract's rally to its highest in nearly nine years on Nov. 2. * MGEX spring wheat also firm on technical buying while K.C. hard red winter wheat seen easing. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 1/4 cent at $7.66-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat fell 1-1/4 cents to $7.77-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 3/4 cent to $10.10-1/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn futures seen lower for fifth day in a row as U.S. farmers near end of the harvest of a bumper crop. * CBOT December corn dropped below its 10-day moving average. * December corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.51 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybean futures set to fall for the fourth day in a row as traders stake out positions ahead of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report on Tuesday, which is expected to boost the estimate of the U.S. soybean crop. * China's soybean imports in October fell 41.2% from a year earlier, hitting the lowest level since March 2020. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * On a continuous basis, most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 14. * January soybeans were last off 5-3/4 cents at $11.99 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

