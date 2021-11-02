CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

I blew it

By marvothemustang Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

Everyone has a bad day. the most important part is to realize you had a bad day, and then get back in there and try again tomorrow.i managed to lose 170 pounds and i sure as hell had a lot of bad days, but I went right back to normal the...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

Drop Up to 13 Pounds a Week by Adding One Thing to Your Pre-Breakfast Routine

Buzz is building about a weight-loss hack that seriously spikes fat burn while still being really easy to do and totally free. Called “fasted walking,” the key is simply getting steps in before you eat breakfast — a trick proven to crank up metabolism, then keep it high all day. It “gives you big payoffs with little sacrifice,” according to Dr. Oz, a huge fan of the technique.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

Eating These 5 Fiber-Rich Foods That Help Burn Belly Fat Fast

Belly fat or visceral fat tends to appear around the midsection of your body. Depending on your food and activity level, you may gain more weight, affecting your health and well-being. This is why it’s crucial to find ways to lose excess weight. One of the best strategies to use...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Whatever Works#Calorie Counts#Dairy#Mquerengesser#Bluetail6
shefinds

The Super-Dehydrating Drink No One Over 50 Should Be Having Because It Causes Eye Bags

Do you ever have one of those mornings where you wake up and your face still looks tired? This happens to most of us, and it usually boils down to under-eye circles. Many people believe that dark circles signify a lack of sleep, but they can be also caused by an array of different factors that vary from skincare routine to genetics and even potentially allergies. Another factor? Nutrition. Eating the wrong foods can dry out your skin and cause puffiness that results in under-eye circles.
LIFESTYLE
myfitnesspal.com

3 Bone-Density Building Exercises

Research has shown exercise is beneficial for increasing and maintaining bone density. However, knowing which exercises are the best at bone building requires a quick dip into recent research. As a living and evolving tissue, our bones are constantly remodeling. Specialized bone cells called osteoclasts absorb bone tissue such as...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
myfitnesspal.com

Just starting out

The key in losing weight, and take this from someone who has lost 200 pounds, is to make small, SUSTAINABLE changes. this is a long term effort. not a sprint. you will not lose weight fast. you will not lose weight every week. you will have weeks on end with NO weight loss. its normal. trust the process.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Timing of eating and fitness

That's going to be up to you as an individual - whatever timing allows you to stay consistent is the best timing for you. There's nothing magic about eating or exercising at a particular time of day or within a particular window. The magic happens when you are consistent about eating and exercising a particular amount over an extended period of time.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Is this a bad idea?

Exercise is done for health, the calories you burn are an added bonus. In that perspective, it seems nonsensical and quite unhealthy to only exercise for weight loss and then stop 'forever' when you've reached your goal weight. The available time to exercise varies throughout your lifetime. Exercise goals and...
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Hello Everyone!

I also have high BP and cholesterol issues. I've been working to lose weight by really watching my portion sizes (as I struggle with binge eating), slowly incorporating healthier food choices, and walking every day at lunch. The 30 minute walk along with the shift in how much I am eating/what I'm eating has helped me drop 60+ lbs since May. The doctor told me the exercise was good, but the food changes/portion sizes were more important to actual weight loss. So I really began to focus on that even though I would eventually like to up my exercise routine a bit.
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Is Backloading Wrong?

I don't believe there's any wrong way to eat if it works for you. Weight loss, energy, other consequences. Weight loss, energy, other consequences. Weight loss - your calorie balance determines that and as you are losing at a sensible rate it would appear to be helping you allocate your food intake in a way that suits you.
DIETS
myfitnesspal.com

How to input food in the diary...?

Say you're at work and your coworker brought in bagels, donuts, fruit & coffee for everyone. All you pick is a small plate of fruit - a couple of red grapes, some cut up honeydew & cantaloupe. No way to measure or weigh. How do you enter it all in the food diary? It looked more than a cup's worth. Any ideas would be greatly appreciated!
LIFESTYLE
myfitnesspal.com

want to lose weight

Hello there new to this. I am desperately trying to lose weight. I have put on 1 stone in the last 2-3 years. I have started doing this 1200 calorie counting. Of course i am only human and have had some bad days. But i don't seem to be losing any weight. I am also struggling to find foods which are low in carbs fat and protein. I find it doesn't matter what i choose to eat i seem to go over in these 3 sections. Can someone advise me ?
WEIGHT LOSS
myfitnesspal.com

Starting the gym? Nervous advice needed

IV been on my journey for a while , I have excerised at home because of my youngest being at home half the day and my ex wouldnt allow me to go the gym. Things have changed my daughter is in full time school and I'm now not with my ex so I am looking at starting the gym not just for the equipment but to hopefully make some friends also , but I have no idea where to start on the machines I have never been in a gym and worked out and and keep talking my way out of it .
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Starting again.

Hi I am starting again ..its been so many times I have lost count.but this time I am determine for I am not feeling good.need to lose weight for my blood pressure is high..just started this week.so far so good not doing it aggessivly taking it slow so it will stick with me..this time if I slip I will brush it off and keep moving forward. Anyone want to support and become my friend.?
FITNESS
myfitnesspal.com

November 2021 Planking and Isometric Exercise Challenge

If you are new to posting on this thread, or if you are new to planking and isometric exercises, we welcome you! If you are returning from a previous thread, we welcome you, too. There are no set challenges - this is a mixed-ability / mixed-experience / everyone welcome group.
WORKOUTS
myfitnesspal.com

Ever fart in the gym ?

Accidentally ripped a huge one by the free weights today. Walked away unsuspecting….looked back and everyone was eyeballing each other….smooth criminal. Your farts bring all the boyz to the front yard.... Posts: 3,789 Member. This is my greatest fear. Posts: 147 Member. This would require going to the gym in...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy