Energy Industry

Pak staring at rationing Liquified Natural Gas due to depleting gas reserves

stlouisnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): As Pakistan is facing an energy crisis, the federal minister of the Imran Khan government has said that country's government is taking all possible measures to prevent the looming gas crisis. Pakistan is on the verge of a massive shortage of gas and rationing...

