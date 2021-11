Unai Emery has confirmed Newcastle have shown “interest” in him becoming their next manager.Newcastle’s new owners have identified Villarreal boss Emery as a potential successor to Steve Bruce as they step up their efforts to appoint a new manager.It is understood the former Arsenal manager sits at the top of a whittled-down shortlist of candidates for the vacancy created at St James’ Park when head coach Bruce left the club by mutual consent on October 20.“The only certain thing is that Newcastle have shown an interest,” Emery said after Villarreal’s 2-0 Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday night.“But...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO