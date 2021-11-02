WWE News: Liv Morgan Confronts Becky Lynch on Raw, RKBro Gets Remixed Theme

Location: Mohammed Abdu Arena On The Boulevard, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Commentators: Byron Saxton, Corey Graves, Michael Cole. After a year and a half away, WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia and the show is actually looking huge. For the first time in a very long while, we are seeing what looks to be a massive show with a lot going on. The main event is Roman Reigns defending the Universal Title against Brock Lesnar and that should be enough to carry just about anything. Let’s get to my full review of WWE Crown Jewel on this Thursday afternoon.
