On-Demand laundry pickup service expands to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A national, on-demand laundry pickup, cleaning, and delivery service is expanding to Salt Lake City.

SudShare, the first national on-demand laundry pickup service, which serves over 400 cities nationwide, is an app that aims to create an easy-to-use, seamless digital marketplace for laundry services. Some customers describe the service as “like Uber, but for laundry,” a press release says.

The app was created by 17-year-old Nachshon Fertel who wanted to find a way to help his mother with the laundry their family of seven generated.

The app charges $1 per pound of clothing and offers “SudSters,” also known as the washers, the opportunity to be their own boss while earning $15-$20 per hour from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

According to the company’s website, the gig offers people who need to work from home an opportunity to not be left out of the workforce.

As of right now, there are over 50,000 Sudsters who the company coins as their “home-based laundry professionals.”

