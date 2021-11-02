CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Main Squeeze Announces Extensive 2022 North American Spring Tour

musicfestnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Main Squeeze Announces Extensive 2022 North American Spring Tour. This spring, The Main Squeeze will unleash their brand of incandescent funk across the U.S. and into Canada with an extensive North American tour. Launching on March 4 in the quintet’s adopted city of Los Angeles, the 24-date tour will stretch...

musicfestnews.com

thewoodyshow.com

Bon Iver Announces 2022 'Spring—Summer' U.S. Tour Dates

Over the weekend, Bon Iver celebrated the 10th anniversary of their self-titled album with a pair of concerts in Los Angeles. Now, they're taking the show on the road. On Monday (September 25), the band announced the Spring—Summer tour, which will kick off on March 30 in Mesa, Arizona and end on June 25 in Asheville, North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
metalinjection

OMNIUM GATHERUM, ALLEGAEON & BLACK CROWN INITIATE Announce North American Tour

Omnium Gatherum, Allegaeon, and Black Crown Initiate will all team up for what should be an incredible 2022 North American tour. The trek will kick off in late February and run through March, bringing heavy melodies to all. "HELLO THERE METAL PEOPLE! We have amazing news for all of you....
MUSIC
mix929.com

Tai Verdes announces HDTV Tour kicking off next spring

Tai Verdes is hitting the road again in 2022. The “A-OK” singer has announced his 20-city HDTV Tour, set to kick off next spring. The trek will begin April 19 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA, and hit cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York and Chicago. It’ll wrap in Los Angeles at The Belasco on May 22.
ENTERTAINMENT
stereoboard.com

Bastille Announce UK And European Give Me The Future Tour For Spring 2022

Bastille have announced the UK and European leg of the Give Me The Future Tour. The English pop-rockers will play Forest National in Brussels and Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome before shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham, Plymouth and Brighton, where they'll wrap up the run on April 18. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on November 5.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Dragonforce share “Strangers” video; announce 2022 North American tour w/ Battle Beast & Seven Spires

DragonForce have shared a hilarious video for the song “Strangers.” The track is taken from 2019’s Extreme Power Metal, as the clip is a tribute to everything 80s. “This video takes place in the same ’80s world as our last video (‘Troopers of the Stars’), with the same cast and the same director. When Roboshobo pitched the concept, I was immediately into it. I’m a huge fan of the glam rock-era of music – I love the showmanship, the guitar solos, and the endearing cheesiness. And the players of that time were amazing, like Steve Vai, Warren Di Martini, and Reb Beach; I think sometimes the playing gets lost, and people just remember the crazy outfits. So, this video is a loving tribute to that era – while also being authentic… Roboshobo told us to get some cool-looking guitars to fit the theme of the video, and the night before the shoot, I was panicking because we still hadn’t found any. So, I texted Steve Vai and told him we were doing a glam rock video. He said, ‘come on over’, and when I got there, he had pulled out THE guitars he used with Whitesnake and David Lee Roth. I remember seeing these guitars in magazines as a kid, so it was incredible to get to use them on set – I almost cried when he handed them to me! Besides the guitars, I think we all looked really hunky in our costumes, especially our hair! For a minute, I was even considering getting a perm…I know people may think we’re not taking ourselves seriously enough, but I think given the state of the world, sometimes it’s just nice to kick back and have a laugh with your mates. That was definitely the vibe on set – we could barely keep a straight face watching the playback. We’re also releasing super-limited merch we did in collaboration with the artist, Teenage Stepdad, at: dragonforce.com/shop. It definitely captures the feeling of the era!”
ROCK MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Russell Peters Announces Spring UK Shows For Act Your Age Tour

Russell Peters has announced a trio of spring UK shows. The Canadian stand-up comedian and actor will take his Act Your Age Tour to Birmingham's Utilita Arena on May 17, London's SSE Arena Wembley on May 19 and the O2 Apollo in Manchester on May 21. Tickets go on general...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Anchoress announces spring 2022 tour dates

The Anchoress, aka Catherine Anne Davies, has announced run of tour dates for March and May 2022, which includes her re-scheduled headline show at the Royal Festival Hall. These will be the first live dates in support of her second album, The Art of Losing, of which Prog said "Existential torment has never sounded so alluring…
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Bruce Dickinson Launching North American Tour

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced that he will be launching a North American spoken-word tour early next year, with tickets going on sale this Friday, November 5th. The tour will be kicking off on January 17th in Ft Lauderdale, FL at the Parker Playhouse and will conclude on...
MUSIC
Spin

Pavement Adds North American Dates for 2022 Tour

Pavement is set to tour after a 10-year hiatus from the road, and just announced they are adding stops throughout North America on their 2022 world tour. Tickets for their U.S. and Canada jaunt go on sale Friday, November 5 on the band’s website. Having disbanded in 1999, Pavement first returned to the stage in 2010 with four sold-out shows in New York’s Central Park. The upcoming shows are their first headlining performances since their appearances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Pitchfork Music Festival over a decade ago.
MUSIC
JamBase

The Infamous Stringdusters Announce Winter & Spring Tours 2022

The Infamous Stringdusters confirmed details of their 2022 Winter and Spring tour dates. The band will team with Greensky Bluegrass for a number of shows as part of tours in support of their forthcoming Toward The Fray album and bring aboard Dustbowl Revival for the tailend of the trek. The...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

EarthGang Announce The Biodeghettable UK And Ireland Tour For Spring 2022

EarthGang have announced UK and Ireland shows for spring. The American hip hop duo—comprised of Atlanta-based rappers Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot)—will take their Biodeghettable Tour to Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and London during March. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on November 5.
WORLD
