When the Chicago Blackhawks host the Ottawa Senators on Monday, they’ll be doing so on a single day’s rest, as it will be their third game in four days. The Senators, meanwhile, had the weekend off to rest after picking up a big win in Dallas on Friday. This is an important game for the Blackhawks, who have yet to win a game (0-7-2), but there are a lot of questions about what their lineup will look like. There might be a good moneyline bet to be made here, but the situation is very fluid with Patrick Kane and four others in COVID protocol, so I’d suggest looking at the total in the meantime.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO