Lauren is off today, but she would probably never speak to me again if I did not mention Lucas Raymond’s hat trick. So here it is. But as a general rule I find it more interesting to write about the bereft and flailing than I do the young and semipromising. The Red Wings, then, 6-3 winners on Sunday, serve here less as a hockey team with its own agency and future and more as a switch with which to flagellate the Blackhawks. Because, lord, the Blackhawks deserve it.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO