Velveeta is that cheesy, gooey saucy goodness that makes just about anything it tops even better, a savory indulgence that seems out of time when so many packaged foods strive to be healthier options. The Kraft-Heinz brand is undertaking a repositioning; instead of touting its convenience as a processed and packaged meal or cheese, Velveeta wants to own its decadence with a brand refresh that highlights its ability to be a comforting and pleasurable food.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO